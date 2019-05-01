Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Brown. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Send Flowers Obituary

William Horace Brown, 83, of Shelbyville, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, the 30th day of April, 2019 surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. Born in Spencer County, on the 10th day of February, 1936, he was the son of the late Corinne Hughes Brown and William Goebel Brown. He received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky, after which he launched and managed a successful family business known as W.H. Brown & Associates, servicing Shelby county and beyond for more than fifty years.



Most of his life was spent exploring nature and wildlife. His love for birds translated to a successful photography business, capturing Kentucky's native birds. An authority on birds and nature, he contributed articles to the State Journal, the Sentinel-News, and various other publications. For forty-five years, he led bird counts to provide population data for use in conservation efforts throughout North America. He served as Chairman of Kentucky's Environmental Quality Commission and Environmental Education Council. He also served on the board of the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund. His lifelong dedication to protecting Kentucky's environment earned him many accolades and awards, including The Harry M. Caudill Conservationist Award by the Cumberland Chapter of the Sierra Club, The Environmental Education Award from the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, and The Earth Day Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Rebecca Schafer.



His survivors include his wife, Elizabeth "Iris" Cloud Brown; his children, Leslie Brown McBride (Stephen), William Todd Brown, Lloyd Douglas Brown (Kimberly), Helen Jane McBrayer, John Keith Brown, Christy Rebecca Brown, Megan Snyder Crabb (Gregory), Maury DeWitt Snyder, Jr. (Jessica), and Seth Dandridge Brown; his twenty-one grandchildren, Paul, Brandon, Zachary, Sean, Corey, Casey, Jacob, William, Nora, Jackson, Ethan, Mia, Savannah, Luke, Augustus, Lyla, Calla, Gabriel, Ada, Maura, and Nico and his seven great-grandchildren, Ashley, Paul, Layla, Wyatt, Hayden, Sophia, and Brandon.



A Celebration of the Life of William Horace Brown will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, the 3rd day of May, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M., until 12:45 P.M., Friday, at the Hall Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the Kentucky Resources Council, Post Office Box 1070, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602, or via email at

