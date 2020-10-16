William Clark

William Tod Clark, 49, of Bloomfield passed away on October 10, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Anne Clark.
He is survived by his father, Bill Clark of Louisville; his sister, Angela Beth Landers of Shelbyville; his aunt, Theresa Wolfe of Elkins, West Virginia and several cousins.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, West Virginia.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.