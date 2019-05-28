William David Driver, 63, died Sunday, May 26th, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was a native of Seminole, OK and worked for many years as a master electrician. He had been an avid golfer.
He is survived by his sons, Troy Driver of McCamey, TX, Gabriel Driver of Odessa, TX, Guillermo Gutierrez of Odessa, TX, and Davidson Adriel Driver of Manila, Philippines; his mother, LaHoma King Driver of Shelbyville; his brother, Tracy Driver (Geraldlynn) of Shelbyville; his sisters, LaTroy Strickland of Alpharetta, GA, and Cathy Catlett (Fred) of Lexington.
There will be a private memorial service.
Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from May 28 to May 29, 2019