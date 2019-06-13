SHELBYVILLE- William McGee "Bill" Edmonson, 89, of Shelbyville, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his residence. Born in West Point, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Samuel and Cecil McGee Edmonson. A veteran of the Korean War, he served as a sergeant in the U. S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Stigall Edmonson of Shelbyville; his daughter, Cheryl R. Van Stockum (Reggie), of Shelbyville; and his son, W. Bryan Edmonson (Patty) of Central Lake Mich.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. To honor his life tangibly, contributions can be made to Hosparus, The Shelby County Community Theatre, 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065, www.shelbytheatre.org, or Crossroads http://Crossroads.net/give.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019