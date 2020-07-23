William Rhea Edwards passed away in Shelbyville, Kentucky on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born on April 9, 1943 in Logan County, Kentucky. His parents, William and Floyd L Gillock Edwards, his sister Willette Edwards Higgins and a grandson Conner A. Edwards, preceded him in death.

His sons, Phillip R Edwards (Robin) of Auburn, Kentucky and Jeffrey P. Edwards (Keith Dean) of Frankfort, Kentucky, 1 granddaughter, 1 grandson, 4 great grandchildren, his sister Ruth Edwards of Auburn, Kentucky and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins survive him.

His companion, warden, sweetie and best friend of more than 40 years, Betty Howard of Shelbyville, Kentucky, also survives him. Their love, dedication to one another and mutual respect for each other will forever be the benchmark for all that knew and loved them.

He graduated from Olmstead High School in 1961. After graduation, he was a route sales man for Colonial Bread, Ideal Milk and the Coca-Cola Company. He was a vendor in Frankfort, Georgetown and Shelby County, Kentucky for over 35 years.

He was an avid reader. He especially enjoyed Louis L 'Amour westerns. He was excellent at woodworking. His attention to detail and vision was without parallel. He was a fan of all University of Kentucky sports and the Cincinnati Reds. He also enjoyed fishing and working outdoors, too.

He was not one to linger on the negative in his life. No matter what was in his way, he conquered, moved forward, forgave, smiled and shared the love in his heart. He knew no other way.

Funeral Services for William "Billy Rhea" Edwards will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Visitation at the funeral home will be held Thursday from 11:00 am until the service time of 1:00 pm. Please observe the CDC guidelines of 6 feet social distancing and wearing of face coverings.

Memorial Donations may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.

Honorary Pallbearers: Marsha Taylor, Tanner Edwards, Amanda Edwards, Eric McKenzie, Michelle Higgins and Joni Smock Davis

