William "Billy" Griffith, 75, of Simpsonville died Monday, June 03, 2019 in Taylorsville.
Billy was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lee Griffith and Ruth Rouse Griffith; his wife, Shirley A. Griffith; his brother, Jim Griffith and his son, Timothy Scott Griffith.
He is survived by his son, Robby Griffith, Shelbyville; his daughter, Kim Bohannon, Simpsonville; his brother, Jerry Griffith, Leitchfield, KY; his sister, Joyce Cottrell, Simpsonville; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Harkness and Rev. Bill Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 P.M. Tuesday, June 4th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Simpsonville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4429 Aiken Road, Simpsonville, Ky 40067.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 4 to June 5, 2019