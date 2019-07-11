Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. William Hanking. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. William H. Hanking, 77, of Shelbyville, died on Monday, the 8th day of July, 2019 at Crestview Center in Shelbyville. Born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, he was the son of the late William and Allene Ninevah Caudron Hanking. He was a general surgeon practicing in Shelbyville for over twenty-six years. His memberships included the American Medical Association, the Kentucky Medical Association, and the American College of Surgeons. A Colonel in the U.S. Army and the Kentucky National Guard, he commanded several M.A.S.H. units and considered his years teaching in the Army some of the most fulfilling of his medical career. He was known to have enjoyed golf, tennis, and the occasional hand of poker, as well as wrangling a few cows on the Simpsonville farm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William James Hanking, and his sister, Nelda Alice Green.



His survivors include his wife of over fifty-five years, Sharon K. Miller Hanking of Shelbyville and formerly of Lander, Wyoming; his daughter, Rebecca Hanking Skubish and her husband, Richard, of Troy, Illinois; his three grandchildren, Emma Skubish, Griffin Skubish, and Elijah Skubish; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, 11 July 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. The family will hold a private service in Wyoming. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at

