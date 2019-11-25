William Herbert Hill, 91, of Shelbyville passed away Sunday, No. 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Edward and Lola Kate Hill, 3 sisters and 3 brothers.



He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances Hornback Hill of Shelbyville; children, Richard Allen Hill of Somerset; Susie Lynn Armstrong of Shelbyville; Jane Poe (Bill) of Shelbyville; Ronda Hill (Brad Poole) of Shelby County; and Michael Hill of Shelbyville.



Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville Wesleyan Church, 2713 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville 40065.

