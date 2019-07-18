Funeral services for William Alex Jenson III, 63, of Frankfort were held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 26th at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church with Rev. Marian M. Taylor officiating. Visitation was 1:00 p.m. Wednesday until 2:00 p.m.
Alex died Sunday morning, June 23rd, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A native of Shelbyville, he worked as a route salesman for Deanâ€™s Milk, as well as a volunteer fireman. He was member of the Masonic Lodge #662 and South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. He loved shooting, horseback riding, sports (especially basketball and golf), boating, motorcycles and farming. He was a hard worker and a fun and loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Alex Jensen, Jr., and a sister, Patricia Marshall. Survivors include his mother, Mary Joyce Heins Jensen; his wife, Melissa Jensen; daughters, Dallas (Wade) McKinley, Eminence, and Kelly Jensen, Shelbyville; sons, William Alex â€œAliâ€ Jensen IV (Courtney), Shelbyville, and Zachary (Tessy) Jensen, Shelbyville; step-daughter, Libby Sircy, of New York; and siblings, Sandy (Dale) Gilbert, Martha (Kenneth) Ferrell, Kathy Samples (John) Fenton, and Carol (Greg) Griffith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ; South Frankfort Presbyterian Church General Fund, 224 Steele Street, Frankfort, 40601; or the Shelby County Humane Society. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on July 17, 2019