William "Beck" Jones, 63, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home in Louisville. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He was an assembly-line worker at Ford Motor Company and was a member of UAW #862. He also formerly worked at Jeff Boat as a welder. He was U.S. Army veteran. He loved to play baseball, dominoes, poker, and go to the racetrack.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Edward Jones. He is survived by his sons, Josh Jones and Messiah Othni; his mother, Sadie Brown Jones; his sisters, Opal Jones and Yandell Murphy (Dennis) and Cheryl Merriweather (Keith); his brother, Garry Jones (Allison); his granddaughter, Jarie Jones of Louisville; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to or WHAS Crusade for Children.
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019