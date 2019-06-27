Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Logan Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Lindsey Logan, Jr., 92, died Friday, June 27, 2019 in Louisville. He was a native of Shelbyville and had been an owner of Logan's Laundry. He was a life-long member and former elder of Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church. Mr. Logan loved to play golf and tennis.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Logan; and his brothers, Howard and Robert Logan. He is survived by his sons, William Lindsey Logan III (Debbie) of Shelbyville and John Logan (Patty) of Louisville; his daughter, Dr. Drayton Metzler (Jim) of Carmel, IN; his grandchildren, Taylor Easley (Angie), Logan Easley (Tessa), Will Logan IV (Rosa), Wes Logan (Terri Todde), Callaway Logan Smith (Matt), and Casie Logan; and his great grandchildren, Megan, Bridget, Zoe, Grace, Elin, Addalyn, Olivia, Rylee, Baylor, Poppy Ann, Liam, Ryan, and Kathryn.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29th at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Jay Hodge officiating. Visitation will 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29th until the time of the funeral. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church.

William "Bill" Lindsey Logan, Jr., 92, died Friday, June 27, 2019 in Louisville. He was a native of Shelbyville and had been an owner of Logan's Laundry. He was a life-long member and former elder of Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church. Mr. Logan loved to play golf and tennis.He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Logan; and his brothers, Howard and Robert Logan. He is survived by his sons, William Lindsey Logan III (Debbie) of Shelbyville and John Logan (Patty) of Louisville; his daughter, Dr. Drayton Metzler (Jim) of Carmel, IN; his grandchildren, Taylor Easley (Angie), Logan Easley (Tessa), Will Logan IV (Rosa), Wes Logan (Terri Todde), Callaway Logan Smith (Matt), and Casie Logan; and his great grandchildren, Megan, Bridget, Zoe, Grace, Elin, Addalyn, Olivia, Rylee, Baylor, Poppy Ann, Liam, Ryan, and Kathryn.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29th at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Jay Hodge officiating. Visitation will 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29th until the time of the funeral. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church. Published in The Sentinel-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close