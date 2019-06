William "Bill" Lindsey Logan, Jr., 92, died Friday, June 27, 2019 in Louisville. He was a native of Shelbyville and had been an owner of Logan's Laundry. He was a life-long member and former elder of Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church. Mr. Logan loved to play golf and tennis.He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Logan; and his brothers, Howard and Robert Logan. He is survived by his sons, William Lindsey Logan III (Debbie) of Shelbyville and John Logan (Patty) of Louisville; his daughter, Dr. Drayton Metzler (Jim) of Carmel, IN; his grandchildren, Taylor Easley (Angie), Logan Easley (Tessa), Will Logan IV (Rosa), Wes Logan (Terri Todde), Callaway Logan Smith (Matt), and Casie Logan; and his great grandchildren, Megan, Bridget, Zoe, Grace, Elin, Addalyn, Olivia, Rylee, Baylor, Poppy Ann, Liam, Ryan, and Kathryn.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29th at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Jay Hodge officiating. Visitation will 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29th until the time of the funeral. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church.