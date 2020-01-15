William Hayes Manica, Sr., 79, Shelbyville, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 following a long illness.
A native of Montclair, he was the son of the late Pearl Higgins and Claude Davis Manica, Sr. In addition to his parents, three brothers, Ervin, Fred and Arthur Manica, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie A. Manica; children, Vortella Manica, Contessa Manica, William H. Manica, Jr. and Fransaca Manica, all of Shelbyville; sisters, Diane Russell of Louisville, Lily Thompson (Tee) of Simpsonville and Bernice Johnson (Jay) of Indianapolis, Ind.; brothers, Claude Davis Manica, Jr. (Linda) of Berrytown, John Manica (Mary) of Simpsonville, James Manica and Ronald Manica (Sharon), both of Shelbyville and Gary Manica (Candy) of VA.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 11 a.m. Rev. Norris E. Beckley, Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Cremation will follow the services. The cremated remains will be privately interred.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jan. 15, 2020