William H. Mason, Jr., age 103 of Eminence, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at his home in Eminence.

He was a WWII Navy Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 81 years, Sarah Louise (Johnson) Mason; daughter, Shirley Jean Smith; son, William H. Mason, III; brothers: James Mason, Sr., Charles Mason and Ralph Mason, and sisters: Ann E. (Mason) Morehead, Lucille and Carolyn Mason.

He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Few (John) of Rochester, Mich.; son, Marion McNeal Mason (Deborah) of Jamaica, N.Y.; and brother, Julius Mason, Sr. of Eminence.

A private family funeral service is by invitation only at First Baptist Church. Burial is in Eminence Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 5706 South Main Street, Eminence, KY 40019.

