Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266

Luke and Effie Moore had no idea of the adventures that lie ahead when their son, William Lindsey Moore, was born June 5, 1930. The youngest of their six children earned his reputation as "Wild Bill of Taylorsville." Luena Brunner saw something special, and married him December 24, 1949. They went on to raise 7 children, and having 14 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.



Celebrating 70 years of marriage was only one of their many proud accomplishments together.



Bill Moore, as everyone knew him, learned practically everything there was to know about Allis-Chalmers tractors, and in 1978 opened his own Moore's Equipment Company farm machinery dealership, where many John Deere hats were thrown into the chopper. Long before cell phones, Dad had phone constantly to his ear helping customers fix their farm equipment because they knew they could count on him.



Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend credited his success to God. Bill and Luena were active members at Burks Branch Baptist Church since 1958, and hosted fond memories for many Shelby County youth. Bill Moore served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Trustee. Everyone in the church knew his unmistakable booming bass voice. Some of the favorite family memories were singing around Mom's guitar, Dad's french harp (harmonica) and a notebook full of gospel hymns.



He was strong as steel, despite his smaller physical stature, but his stories and sense of humor were huge! To everyone's surprise, he actually retired around 1992, devoting to a life of fishing, hunting, and finding groundhogs for target practice from his loyal jeep.



After a long battle with various health issues, and finally dementia on April 23, 2020 Bill Moore put on his last Allis Chalmers hat, and went to play his harmonica with Jesus.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his grandson, Patrick Scott Cox, his great grandson, Ares Brown, his great granddaughter Jessalyn Claire Allen; his sisters, Dorothy Hardin, Dessie Stout, Christine Fisher, Lucille Pittman and his brother, Charles "Bud" Moore.



Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Luena Brunner Moore; his daughters, Linda Cox, Gail Howser (Eddie), Sandy Walker (Calvin), Cherissa Eden (Steve), his sons, Mark Moore, Glenn Moore, Allen Moore (Marsha), 14 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for William "Bill" Moore. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.



Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Burks Branch Baptist Church, 2023 Fox Run Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.



Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

