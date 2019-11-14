William "Bill" Warren Morgan, Jr., 72, of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 in Shelbyville.
He was preceded in death his brother, Robert Morgan.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona Morgan of Shelbyville; sons, William W. Morgan, III and Christopher Scott Morgan both of Louisiana, and Calvin Robert Morgan of Shelbyville; step-daughter, Crystal Dawn Reagan of Tennessee; and stepson, Roy Eugene Workman, Jr. of Indiana.
A grave side service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday Nov. 18, 2019 at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Shannon Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
