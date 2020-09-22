William Lee "Bill" Poe, 71, of Shelbyville, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Louisville. He worked most recently as an assembly-line worker with Bemiss Flexible Packaging. He was a very active member of the Shelbyville Wesleyan Church where he loved to welcome people to the house of the Lord as a Sunday morning door-greeter. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and he also loved to raise and show off his rabbits. However, his true pride and joy was his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Dewayne Poe; his father, Jesse William Poe, Sr.; his mother, Frances McDole Lawson; his grandparents, Tandy and Edith McDole and also Lawrence "Poppy" and Rose Poe; his sister, Tina Lawson Enos; and his great granddaughter, Skylar Rae Allen. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Loretta Jane Poe of Shelbyville; his daughters, Carissa Waldridge (Ron) of Waddy, Crystol Hinkle (Kevin) of Smithfield, and Carla "Mikki" Hughes (Dan) of Simpsonville; his mother, Martha Ann Poe of Shelbyville; his brothers, Ronny Poe (Brenda) of Carrollton, Kenny Poe of Carrollton, Jesse William Poe, Jr. (Alberta) of Shelbyville, Maurice Poe (Cheryl) of Shelbyville, Russell Poe (Angela) of Shelbyville, and Wilbur James Lawson of Milton; his sisters, Joann Hambleton (Cleve) of Mannsville and Donna Sue Poe of Shelbyville; his 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Shelbyville Wesleyan Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at the church. Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelbyville Wesleyan Church.

