William Kenneth Prewitt, 88 of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday in Louisville.



He was member of Dover Baptist Church; a retired farmer and carpenter and a Army Veteran of the Korean War.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Roy Elizabeth Prewitt.



Survivors include: a son, Kenny Prewitt (Lois), of Shelbyville; grandsons, Eric Wayne Prewitt (JoHanna), Kenneth Aaron Prewitt (Melissa), Shelbyville, Andrew Joseph Prewitt, all of Shelbyville; companion, Doris Riddle, of Shelbyville; three great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren; sister, Norma Blanche Hardin, of Chaplin, KY; brothers, David Cody Prewitt, of Chaplin, KY, Harold Ray Prewitt, of Bardstown, KY, and James Norris Prewitt of Lebanon, TN.



Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday March 1, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Early and Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin, KY.



Visitation will be from 4 -8 p.m. Thursday February 28, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home.



Expressions of Sympathy maybe made to Dover Baptist Church 7327 Dover Road Shelbyville, KY 40065.

