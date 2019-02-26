William Morris "Moe" Riddell, 53, Waddy, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late James and Rosa Summitt Riddell. He was a self-employed drywall contractor. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing horseshoes and drawing. He was a talented sign painter as well. As a child, he attended First Baptist Church in Shelbyville.
Survivors include three brothers, David Riddell and Jana Mason Riddell, both of Shelbyville and Kenneth Ray Riddell of Jeffersontown; two aunts, Agnes Brown of Shelbyville and Bertha (Frank) Jaggers of Cropper and several nieces and nephews.
A prayer service was held at 8 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Webb Funeral Home along with visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Rev. Jesse O. Baxter officiated. Cremation followed the service with private burial of the cremated remains later.
