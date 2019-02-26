Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Riddell. View Sign

William Morris "Moe" Riddell, 53, Waddy, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late James and Rosa Summitt Riddell. He was a self-employed drywall contractor. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing horseshoes and drawing. He was a talented sign painter as well. As a child, he attended First Baptist Church in Shelbyville.



Survivors include three brothers, David Riddell and Jana Mason Riddell, both of Shelbyville and Kenneth Ray Riddell of Jeffersontown; two aunts, Agnes Brown of Shelbyville and Bertha (Frank) Jaggers of Cropper and several nieces and nephews.



A prayer service was held at 8 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Webb Funeral Home along with visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Rev. Jesse O. Baxter officiated. Cremation followed the service with private burial of the cremated remains later.



