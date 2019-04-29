Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William C. "Buddy" Smith passed away Sunday morning, April 28, 2019 at the age of 88 following many years of battling cancer.



He was a 60 plus year member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church and loved being an usher most of those years. He was a member of Solomon Lodge #5 F&AM and was a sheet metal worker for many years. He was a member of Local #110 for 60 plus years. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Smith and dad, William Campbell Smith.



He is survived by his loving wife of 67 plus years, Dorothy; his sister, Dorothy Graves; his sister in laws, Mildred Moffett; Mary Belle Leet and her husband, Lee; special nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Wednesday and after Noon on Thursday until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Masonic service will be 7:00 P.M. Wednesday evening.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of love may be made to Shelbyville First Baptist Church, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

William C. "Buddy" Smith passed away Sunday morning, April 28, 2019 at the age of 88 following many years of battling cancer.He was a 60 plus year member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church and loved being an usher most of those years. He was a member of Solomon Lodge #5 F&AM and was a sheet metal worker for many years. He was a member of Local #110 for 60 plus years. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Smith and dad, William Campbell Smith.He is survived by his loving wife of 67 plus years, Dorothy; his sister, Dorothy Graves; his sister in laws, Mildred Moffett; Mary Belle Leet and her husband, Lee; special nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Wednesday and after Noon on Thursday until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Masonic service will be 7:00 P.M. Wednesday evening.In lieu of flowers, expressions of love may be made to Shelbyville First Baptist Church, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065. Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close