William C. "Buddy" Smith passed away Sunday morning, April 28, 2019 at the age of 88 following many years of battling cancer.
He was a 60 plus year member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church and loved being an usher most of those years. He was a member of Solomon Lodge #5 F&AM and was a sheet metal worker for many years. He was a member of Local #110 for 60 plus years. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Smith and dad, William Campbell Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 plus years, Dorothy; his sister, Dorothy Graves; his sister in laws, Mildred Moffett; Mary Belle Leet and her husband, Lee; special nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Wednesday and after Noon on Thursday until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Masonic service will be 7:00 P.M. Wednesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of love may be made to Shelbyville First Baptist Church, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019