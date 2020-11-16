1/1
William Thomas
{ "" }
William Thomas, 64, of Shelbyville passed away on November 14, 2020 in Louisville.
He formerly worked at Ledco and Landmark Community Newspapers. He was a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Catherine Thomas of Shelbyville; his stepsons, George Fogle and William Scott Fogle of Shelbyville; his step daughter, Annie Osbey; 10 step grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren; his brothers, Charles Ray Thomas of Indiana and Ricky John Thomas of Smithfield; his sisters, Emma Jean Taylor, Judy Ring, Margie Thomas and Janie Holbrook; his brothers in law, Tom and James Railey; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 10:00 am until time of service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
