William Thomas, 64, of Shelbyville passed away on November 14, 2020 in Louisville.

He formerly worked at Ledco and Landmark Community Newspapers. He was a veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Catherine Thomas of Shelbyville; his stepsons, George Fogle and William Scott Fogle of Shelbyville; his step daughter, Annie Osbey; 10 step grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren; his brothers, Charles Ray Thomas of Indiana and Ricky John Thomas of Smithfield; his sisters, Emma Jean Taylor, Judy Ring, Margie Thomas and Janie Holbrook; his brothers in law, Tom and James Railey; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 10:00 am until time of service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

