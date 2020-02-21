CHRISTIANSBURG- William Lee Tipton, 54, of Christiansburg, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Earl and Nancy Tipton and Beulah Ann Pearson Tipton.
He is survived bye his companion of over twenty-seven years, Leva E. Nowlin of Christiansburg; daughters, Shea Tyler Tipton of Milltown, Ind., and Virginia Rose Tipton, of Christiansburg; sisters, Robin Curtis Tipton of Pleasureville and Janie E. Daily (Rick) of Shelbyville; stepchildren, Patrick C. Nowlin of Louisville, David Wayne Nowlin of Boston, and William C. Nowlin and Ashley Shae Nowlin, both of Louisville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Rev. Harry Hebert officiating.
Interment will be in Cropper Cemetery in Cropper. Visitation will be noon to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville 40223, or to Hosparus, 3432 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville 40205.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Feb. 21, 2020