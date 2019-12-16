William W. "Skeeter" Waits, 54, of Decatur, Illinois suddenly passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Skeeter was born in Carrollton, KY on November 23, 1965. He was the son of the late Roy William Waits of Frankfort. He was a 1984 graduate of Shelby County High School. He currently was employed at Sodexomagic at ADM Corporate Office Dining.
William is survived by his three daughters, Michelle Hancock, Tabatha Sue Waits & Christian Waits & nine grandchildren all of South Carolina. His surviving Kentucky family includes his mothers, Dottie (Stout) & Cynthia Dare of Smithfield; sister, Christina Druin and brothers, Patrick Waits & Bo Dickey. Skeeter will be fondly remembered by many extended family members & friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memorial services will be in Spring of 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home and followed by a graveside in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019