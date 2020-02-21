William Leon Watts, 83, of Lawrenceburg died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lillie Margaret Tindall Watts; his parents, James Walter and Martha Brewer Watts; his brothers, J. W. Watts and Harrison Lyons Watts; and his sister, Sissy Kennedy.
He is survived by his daughter, Rose Marie Watts Corn (Glenn) of Lawrenceburg; his sons, Jimmy Watts (Chris) of Harrisonville and Steve Watts (Wanda) of Lawrenceburg; and his brother, Ralph B. Watts (Brenda) of Frankfort.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Corn, Bro. Roy Temple, Jr., Bro. Harold Temple, and Bro. Daniel Davis officiating.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Feb. 19, 2020