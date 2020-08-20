William H. "Bill" Willis, 93, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

He was born July 30, 1927 in Cropper to John & Nettie Roberts Willis. He graduated from Cropper School in 1945. He volunteered for service in the Army in 1950, and was discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1952. He worked in the Electrical field for over 20 years, working for the Rural Electric Corporation (Shelby Energy) for three years, and as a line foreman for Kentucky Utilities for 19 years. With his wife, Marjorie, he bought a farm in 1966 and farmed as a dairyman until retirement. He was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite. He was a former member of Cropper Christian Church, and later a member of Shelby Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marjorie Carey Willis; and his son, Bruce Willis; his sister, Nadine Batterton; and his brother Lewis Willis.

He is survived by his sons, John Willis and Robert Willis both of Shelby County; his five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday August 21, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11 until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children's Hospital.

