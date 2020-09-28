1/
Willis Davidson
1936 - 2020
Willis Paul Davidson, 84, of LaGrange passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
He was born to the late Rudolph and Mable (Evans) Davidson in Beattyville on July 26, 1936.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years; Bertha Mae Washburn Davidson and brothers Bobby Jo Davidson and Gene Edward Davidson.
He is survived by his sons Rick Davidson (Penny) and Rob Davidson (Pam); brothers Ernie Fields and Lowell Fields and sister Joyce Fields.
A Celebration of Life was Monday with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Memorial donations can be made to LaGrange Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
La Grange Baptist Church
