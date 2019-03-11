Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Horine. View Sign

Wilma Jean (Salyer) Horine, age 89 of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Chester Arthur and Ella (Patrick) Salyer and was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Horine and a brother, William Salyer.



She is survived by her daughter Glenda Brown (Roger) of Shelbyville.



The funeral service will be noon Monday, March 11, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Garry Polston. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service.



Interment will be in the Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange.



Expressions of sympathy can take the form of contributions to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205-9890.

