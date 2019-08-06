Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Yvonne Sue White, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born December 9, 1966 in Rapid City, South Dakota but Shelbyville, Kentucky was her final home.
For over 25 years she was a valuable employee of UPS Customs Brokerage. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, grilling, fishing, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Preceding her in death is her mother, Beverly Wheeler from Pine Ridge Reservation, South Dakota. Yvonne leaves behind a husband: Brandon White; three children: Marcus (Erin), Mychal (Rachel), Jessica (Shane); and five grandchildren: Kaliyah, Mychal, Elijah, Mya, Evelyn.
To celebrate Yvonne's life, a memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019. The service will be held in the Stratton Community Center at 215 Washington St. Shelbyville, KY 40065, from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.
The family would like to thank all for their acts of kindness and sympathies expressed during this time of bereavement.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019