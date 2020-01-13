Zachary Alexander Croxton, 21, died Sunday, January 12, 2020.
He worked at UPS, attended Shelby Christian Church and had a variety of interests and passions: he was an artist and painted the mural at Shelby County Skate Park, enjoyed paintball at Paintball Asylum, golf, playing basketball at Collins High School and Hoops, playing video games, kayaking and just layinâ€™ on the dock at Nolin Lake.
He is survived by his mother, Stacey Croxton; father, Jeff Croxton; brother, Jayden Croxton; grandparents, Raymond and Judy Lee and Kevin Croxton; great grandparents, Micky and Ray Croxton; aunt, Wendy Cook (Greg); uncle, Jeremy Croxton (Kristen); and cousins, Jaclyn (Reid), Colton and Carson Murphy, Jenna and Madison Cook, and Jackson, Elijah and Emery Croxton.
His funeral is 2pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation is 2-8pm Friday.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020