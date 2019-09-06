TAYLORSVILLE- Zachary Haydon, 26, of Taylorsville died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 in Spencer County.
He is survived by his wife, Lyndsey Haydon, and daughter, Emma Rose Haydon, both of Taylorsville; parents, Todd and Michelle Nethery of Mount Eden; sister, Samantha Nethery of Mount Eden; grandfather, Mike Nethery of Mount Eden; grandparents, David and Orvilla Haydon of Waddy.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with Rev. Tom Conway officiating. Visitation was Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Emma Rose Haydon Education Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Emma Rose Haydon Education Fund.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Sept. 6, 2019