SHELBYVILLE-Zerilda "Zee" Cowherd Frantz, 95, of Middletown, formerly of Shelbyville, died on Friday, the 6th day of December, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville. Born in Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Perrin Brook and Minnie Frances Bodkin Cowherd. At the age of two years, she moved with her family to Franklin County where she graduated from Bridgeport High School. She earned her bachelor's degree from Transylvania University. She married Donald W. Frantz in 1946, and became the active and supportive wife of a minister, as they dedicated themselves and their lives to serving others, including those in pastorates in Bagdad, Pleasant Grove, and Erlanger, Kentucky, Decatur, Alabama, Albion, Sullivan, and Edwardsville, Illinois, Frankfort, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana. A devoted mother, she even served as a den mother for her son's Cub Scout Troop. In retirement, she and her husband attended both the First Christian Church and the First Baptist Church in Shelbyville. Her memberships included the Jennie C. Benedict Circle of the King's Daughters and Sons, and she was a former member and past president of the Shelby County Homemakers. She enjoyed reading and was also a member of the Twentieth Century Book Club in Albion, Illinois. A volunteer at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville for several years, her pastimes included ceramics, sewing, walking, and playing golf with her husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Perrin "June" Cowherd and Dr. Harry Jefferson Cowherd, and her infant sister, Jessie Pearl Cowherd.



Her survivors include her husband of nearly seventy-three years, the Reverend Donald "Don" W. Frantz of Middletown; her daughter, Linda Sue Ransom and her husband, Rick, of Fayetteville, Georgia; her sons, Jerry Frantz (Barbara B. Whitley) of Middletown, and Kevin Frantz of Louisville; her sister, Martha Harrod of Frankfort; her seven grandchildren; and her seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, the 11th day of December, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M., until 12:45 P.M., Wednesday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205-3284, or to the . Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at

