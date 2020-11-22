Claudette Maccan
October 18 1934 - November 5 2020
San Jose, California
Claudette Renee Maccan, 86, died peacefully at home November 5th, 2020. She was born October 18, 1934 in San Francisco, the daughter of Rene Louis and Jeanne Therese (Loustaunou) Sales. Claudette graduated from San Francisco's Notre Dame Des Victories, class of 1952, and went on to attend Lone Mountain College. She met and married Alfred Maccan on September 18, 1956, in San Francisco, California. They celebrated 25 years of marriage in Burlingame before Alfred passed away in November, 1981. In addition to her parents, Claudette was predeceased by her brother Marcel, and her youngest son, Paul. Surviving are her son Mark and his wife Julia of Littleton, Colorado, daughter Susan and her husband Dean Dapkus of San Jose; and daughter Teresa and Keith MacKenzie of Burlingame. Claudette had eight grandchildren; Amber Maccan (Rego), Alyssa Maccan (Jackson), Rachel Maccan, Haley Dapkus, Weston Dapkus, Camille Maccan, Holly Maccan, and Ian MacKenzie, along with three great-grandchildren; Hudson Rego, Colby Rego, and Josie Jackson. Claudette was a lover of the arts and history (especially with respect to her beloved Bay Area), a student of philosophy, loved cooking, dancing, and exploring new places in her travels here and abroad. Along with a lifelong curiosity for nature and animals, she maintained a special passion for all things avian through her last days. She treasured memories cultivated during her years of service as a Docent at the Filoli Estate in Woodside. Most of all, she loved her family, which were always her priority in life. In recognition of the worsening pandemic concerns, a private ceremony will be held at Skylawn Memorial Park, to be followed by a celebration of life at a yet to be determined future date. The family would love to have remembrances submitted to https://www.skylawnmemorialpark.com/m/obituaries/Claudette-Maccan/Memories
