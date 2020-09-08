A Son of San Francisco and a Son-in-Law of Shanghai



James lived his life with tireless commitment to his principles and a broad global vision. The result was a life of great achievement.







His dynamic record of public service was marked by global initiatives, innovative leadership and great successes. As the director of trade and commerce for the city and county of San Francisco, he helped create thousands of jobs by helping attract Asian-based businesses to the city and creating new economic development zones. Always looking to bridge cultures for the good of all, he re-established San Francisco's business ties to Shanghai, which led to his chairmanship of the San Francisco-Shanghai Sister City Committee. As the longest tenured chairman in that post, James led trade missions to China consisting of more than 250 business and community leaders including U. S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and San Francisco mayors Frank Jordan, Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom and Ed Lee. These delegations helped unlock new economic development opportunities, including bringing major sustainable energy projects to the U.S.







Closer to home, he was elected to an unprecedented six terms on the BART Board of Directors, leading one of the nation's largest transit agencies and working tirelessly to improve the lives of millions of Bay Area residents. Elected three times as president of the board, James oversaw a major expansion of service and record on-time performance during his 24-year tenure, benefitting millions of riders annually. He focused on ensuring the safety of riders and creating new employment opportunities. Among other major accomplishments he spearheaded a $1 billion seismic safety program that created more than 22,000 jobs in the Bay Area.







Journalism was also deep in his bones. He believed in free speech and giving a voice to all. He served as president of the San Francisco Examiner, helping preserve a historic institution, and as president and publisher of Asian Week, the largest and oldest newspaper and voice for Asian Pacific Americans in the nation.







Like all larger-than-life people, he had many sides. He was generous and fun-loving. Fiercely competitive and fiercely loyal. Charismatic and passionate. Yet he was always James. Always full of life.







James was not only a public servant of immense talent and vision. He was a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend. He was a loving and caring husband to Daphne, his wife of 25 years, a beloved son to John and Florence, a treasured brother to Ted and Douglas, an adored uncle to Sean and Allison. At family gatherings he was at his happiest and brought happiness to others with his wonderful spirit. He was truly a man who would do anything for his family.







His friends remember the many lunches with James at their favorite neighborhood restaurants. At those memorable gatherings, he talked about the sports teams he so loved, the 49ers, Giants and Warriors, with a fan's passion and knowledge. One day he engaged in good-natured teasing with a Dodgers fan at the next table. As James got up to leave, he pulled two tickets to that night's Giants-Dodgers game from his pocket and presented them to the surprised and delighted fan. Yes, James could even turn a Dodgers fan into a friend.







James had a big smile and a warm welcome for everyone he met. That generosity and open spirit extended to his life's work. In the rough-and-tumble political world, James could see his opponents' point of view and understand them, even befriend them.







Make no mistake - he never backed down or betrayed his own principles. He knew how to fight like a lion, and anyone who thought they could take advantage of him was sorely mistaken. But he also respected an honorable adversary, and he could even smile and laugh with them when the fight was over, because he knew that life was bigger than politics.







It was his big heart and his commitment to his community that always shone through.







The San Francisco Examiner newspaper issued a statement saying: "As the former president of the SF Examiner James Fang left an everlasting impression on our company and this great city we live in. His upbeat positive attitude, dedication to quality journalism and commitment to our community will always be remembered."







The Bay Area Rapid Transit district issued this statement: "BART will always remember him for his fierce dedication to public service."







Yes, James, we will all remember you. We will remember your unquenchable drive to create opportunities and your dedication to the community. And we will remember your spirit, your warmth, your love for your family, and the powerful effect you had on so many lives. You will never be forgotten.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store