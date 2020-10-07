Joy Rhomance Robson



February 5, 1936 - February 24, 2019



Branson, Missouri



Joy passed away on February 24, 2019 at her home in Branson, Missouri. She was born in San Francisco on February 5th 1936 to John Henry Tucker [Kelley] and Esther (Weiner) Tucker [Kelley].



She met her husband Jack F Robson who was stationed as an MP on Angel Island. Jack and Joy married in 1955 just 3 months after they met and were deeply devoted to one another until Jack's passing in 1991.



She loved all animals, arts and crafts (tole painting, stained glass), classical music, games and always had a great flower garden and fruit trees. She was known as a generous giver to her family and friends and was deeply religious.



Joy loved her family most of all. They created wonderful memories on their camping and road trip adventures to their favorite destinations including Memorial Park and Half Moon Bay. She was a warm and generous mother and grandmother. She is survived by her eldest son Robert Robson (wife Rhonda), Melissa Robson, Bonnie Robson Pericolosi (wife Jennifer) and 3 grandchildren, Gianni Robson, Emelia "Eme" Rae and Mia Estelle.



