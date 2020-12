Or Copy this URL to Share

Maury Wayne Walker



12/5/1967 - 11/28/2020



Berlin, Germany



Maury Wayne Walker, the son of Birdie Edwards passed away on November 28, 2020. He was originally from Daly City, CA, but resided in Berlin, Germany for much of his adult life. He is survived by his wife, Sabine Walker, and his brother Reginald Washington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store