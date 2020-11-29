Nathalie Eva Boxley
04/16/1931 - 11/13/2020
San Francisco, California
Nathalie Eva Boxley passed away peacefully, November 13, 2020, just five months shy of her 90th birthday.
Nathalie was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Agnes Watkins Thomas and Nathaniel Watkins; step-father, Alton Thomas; son, Michael Boxley; brothers, Harold Watkins and Morris Thomas; and sister, Aurelia Hunter. Nathalie is survived by her granddaughter, Crystal Coleman; her great-grandson, Michael Iman Roe; brother, Alton Thomas; sister, Oneida Thomas Polk; nieces Raquel Molina (Heriberto) and Nathalie Johnson (Elston); nephew, Robert Polk (Roxanne); godson Terry West; "son" Israel Tazwell and a host of family and friends.
Upon graduating from Xavier University Preparatory in her hometown of New Orleans, she relocated to San Francisco, California-the beautiful City by the Bay that she loved so dearly. Nathalie was employed by the United States Postal Service and retired as a supervisor after 33 years of exemplary service. Nathalie was a proud member of the National Association of Postal Supervisors (N.A.P.S.), Sisters Network, Inc. (a national African American breast cancer survivors organization), Young Ladies Institute (Y.L.I), and the Order of the Eastern Star. Nathalie was a member of All Hallows Roman Catholic Church and was known for her generosity and altruistic endeavors throughout the Bay Area. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Young Ladies Institute, c/o Sue Elvander, 16 Santa Fe Ave., San Francisco, CA. 94124.
Nathalie was a two - time cancer survivor, but never complained or slowed her pace. Her fierce devotion to her friends and family earned her the nickname of "Champ". She loved to travel both in and out of the country and was an avid photographer and collector. When the unthinkable happened in 1983, the accidental drowning of her only child, Michael, she pressed forward and continued to be a beacon for her family. Funeral mass will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, CA on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the mass at Holy Cross Cemetary. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral mass is by invitation only. Those attending in-person will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The mass will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. Please visit her memorial page at www.legacy.com
for the live-stream link. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held for all to attend in New Orleans in 2021 once health restrictions have been lifted.