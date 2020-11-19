1/
Steven Cheechov
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Cheechov

01-18-1937 - 11-14-2020

Rockingham, North Carolina

Our father, Steven Michael Cheechov, 83, passed away on November 14, 2020. He loved working at the Russian cemetery where he was able to meet with relatives and friends. He enjoyed sharing and hearing stories with others in the Russian community. He was very proud of his Russian heritage.

We will remember him as a great provider for his family. He will be missed. God Bless Him.

We love you dad.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Examiner on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved