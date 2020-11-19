Steven Cheechov
01-18-1937 - 11-14-2020
Rockingham, North Carolina
Our father, Steven Michael Cheechov, 83, passed away on November 14, 2020. He loved working at the Russian cemetery where he was able to meet with relatives and friends. He enjoyed sharing and hearing stories with others in the Russian community. He was very proud of his Russian heritage.
We will remember him as a great provider for his family. He will be missed. God Bless Him.
We love you dad.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines