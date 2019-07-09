A. Lorraine Gregory August 26, 1932 - January 11, 2019 Our Beloved Mother, A. Lorraine (Smith) Gregory passed away January 11, 2019. She grew up in Healdsburg, Ca, where the two orange trees that she planted still stand in front of the house her father built. She studied music and accounting. When she moved to the bay area in the 1950's, she met her husband, Norris, when he came into Bank of America in Daly City and Lorraine was the Merchant Teller. Together, they moved to Santa Clara County, started their family and owned and operated Gregory's Pharmacy in Mountain View and Los Altos for over 40 years. Very often you would see them working together in the Pharmacy or in the Vineyard in her later years. She enjoyed helping people and teaching the art of cosmetics. She was a member of Soroptimist for many years and contributed to the community around her. As an accomplished pianist, she enjoyed playing the piano most of her life and enjoyed a lively atmosphere, hosting wonderful parties at her home and ranch, where she lived until her death. Lorraine experienced many adventures in her life, including Go Kart Racing in the 1960's; winning races across the United States in her purple fiberglass covered Kart. The 70's brought horses, her daughters riding and showing in events. The 80's brought the Vineyard, where she enjoyed making wines with her husband, and traveling, especially to Hawaii and Hong Kong. Lorraine loved her gardens; filled with Orchids, Begonias and other favorites. You would often see her sitting on her porch in the afternoon watching her large Hummingbird Colony with Orchids and other flowers blooming around her.

Lorraine was predeceased by her Beloved Son Marshall, Husband Norris and Daughter Tracee. She is survived by her Daughters; Valeree (Rick) Kruger, Janelle (Alan) Day, Darleen (Bill) Eagleton, Colleen (Steve) Mills, her 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her sisters Judith Lewis and Lorna Brodie and brother Pat Beattie. Lorraine lived a wonderful life, she will be missed.

A private Celebration of Life for Lorraine was held Friday, June 7, 2019, where after, Lorraine and Norris were placed at peace together.

With the joy of our family, friends and each other,

our lives were filled, our cups ran over, and now we say goodbye.

Thank you to all who shared in our lives.

Weep not for us but rejoice in the good memories we made.

Norris Gregory

Aug 17, 1927 – Aug 13, 2006



A. Lorraine Gregory

Aug 26, 1932 – Jan 11, 2019

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 17, 2019