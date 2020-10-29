1/
Aaron Clayton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron Clayton
June 18, 1975 to October 17, 2020
Age 45 of San Francisco passed away unexpectedly.

A huge hole is left upon this earth without Aaron in it. He was loved by so many, especially Kristen Martin Clayton, his wife and best friend. Their time together might have been brief, but their love will remain. Aaron had a gigantic heart behind a mischievous smile and a fantastically big personality; a sweet and sensitive soul under all those magnificent rough edges. He was a skilled ironworker and proudly represented Local Union 377 for over 20 years. He recently started working at San Francisco Rec and Park, where he took enormous pride keeping playgrounds around the City safe. He was a devoted husband, unwavering friend and mentor to everyone. An enthusiastic chef, Aaron never missed a barbeque. May all the love so many of us have for you reach you wherever you have gone. May you know how many lives and hearts you have touched and changed forever.

In addition to his wife, Aaron is survived by his Martin Family. His mother, father, sisters, brothers and extended Clayton family.

The family honored his life with a private burial. A future, virtual memorial will be arranged for Aaron. In lieu of flowers go out and do something nice for someone.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved