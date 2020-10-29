Aaron Clayton

June 18, 1975 to October 17, 2020

Age 45 of San Francisco passed away unexpectedly.



A huge hole is left upon this earth without Aaron in it. He was loved by so many, especially Kristen Martin Clayton, his wife and best friend. Their time together might have been brief, but their love will remain. Aaron had a gigantic heart behind a mischievous smile and a fantastically big personality; a sweet and sensitive soul under all those magnificent rough edges. He was a skilled ironworker and proudly represented Local Union 377 for over 20 years. He recently started working at San Francisco Rec and Park, where he took enormous pride keeping playgrounds around the City safe. He was a devoted husband, unwavering friend and mentor to everyone. An enthusiastic chef, Aaron never missed a barbeque. May all the love so many of us have for you reach you wherever you have gone. May you know how many lives and hearts you have touched and changed forever.



In addition to his wife, Aaron is survived by his Martin Family. His mother, father, sisters, brothers and extended Clayton family.



The family honored his life with a private burial. A future, virtual memorial will be arranged for Aaron. In lieu of flowers go out and do something nice for someone.





