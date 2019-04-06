Abigail Myers July 2, 1940 - April 4, 2019 Abigail Myers passed away in her sleep in the early morning of April 4, 2019. She was at home with her partner of 36 years, Geoffrey Bauman, and their two cats, Misty and Buddy. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Abby was born July 2, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to George and Elizabeth Myers. She graduated from Ellis School in Pittsburgh and St John's College in Maryland. She taught for several years at the American School in London, England. She worked for ten years at WCBS-TV in New York where she was Manager of Editorials. The station was awarded an Emmy for editorial work in 1983. After Abigail and Geoffrey relocated to San Francisco, she worked in the Transmission Department of PG&E. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Robin and brothers Kip and Edward. She is survived by her brother, Karl of Bothell, Washington and by her cousin, Caroline Andros of Greensberg, Pennsylvania. Private ceremony. Contributions may be made to Compassion and Choices.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019