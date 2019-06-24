Acrevoula Hasapas December 15, 1921 - June 18, 2019 Acrevoula Hasapas, "Ackie" to her friends and family, passed away peacefully in her home at age 97, next to her beloved sister Stella. Ackie was the first-born daughter of Theodore Hasapas and Fotini Dimitropoulou, who came to the United States from Greece. She was born in Astoria, Oregon and one and a half year later her sister Stella was born. Ackie and Stella visited San Francisco in their twenties, fell in love with it and moved to the city with the Golden Gate, along with their parents.



Acrevoula was the epitome of Americans of her generation: an American citizen born to Greek parents, she carried inside her part of the old world. She embraced both cultures and loved traveling, both to Greece to meet relatives and reconnect with her roots, but also around the world to explore other countries and discover new cultures. She was an excellent cook, always paying homage to Greek cuisine, and a gracious host to friends who would come for dinner.



Ackie was kind, generous, eloquent, and had a great sense of humor. She was loyal to her friends, never failing to keep in touch up until her last days on this earth, and a loving mother-figure to her goddaughters, with whom she had a deep and lasting connection. Her loyalty, kindness and generosity were also reflected in her work. Ackie worked for almost 40 years for the department store Macy's, and they were lucky to have her as an employee. She had an impeccable sense of style, and she would not leave home without her hair done and lovely jewelry to accessorize her outfits, in her signature looks.



Acrevoula had a deep sense of faith, which she nurtured and rekindled by attending often this very Church, spending time and sharing wisdom with friends from church, old and new, and honoring Greek Orthodox traditions. I am sure her parting wish was exactly this: to have her friends and family gathered in Church, remembering her with love, forming a circle of support for her darling sister Stella.



Our dear Ackie, we were lucky to know you. We will miss you and we will keep you lovingly in our memory.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary