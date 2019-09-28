San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Caramatti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Caramatti

Add a Memory
Ada Caramatti Obituary
Ada Doris Caramatti

March 3, 1918 - July 28, 2019

Ada Doris Caramatti passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at the age of 101 surrounded by her family. A lifelong resident of San Francisco. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Bruno Caramatti; loving mother to Patricia (Thomas) Haran and Jean Caramatti; adored grandmother to Gina (John) Stanley and Amy (James) Naughton; proud great grandmother (Big G) to Nicole Klein and Sean and Peter Naughton. Beloved sister to Lillian (John) Bottali; loving aunt to Barbara (James) Guerrero and John (Sherrie) Bottali, both deceased; loving grand aunt to Lisa (Chuck) Alaimo, Carla (Kevin) Fullerton, Julie (Gregg) Franceschi, Jessica and Mellisa Bottali; and loving great grand aunt (Big Auntie) to Mia and Megan Franceschi.

Rest in peace, Mom. You will be forever missed and always in our hearts.

A special thank you to the caregivers and staff of The Heritage on the Marina. You surrounded Mom with loving care in her last days, for which we are very grateful. She loved you all and considered The Heritage her home.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Ada at The Heritage on the Marina on Sunday, October 6th, from 1-4pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heritage on the Marina in Mom's name would be appreciated. 3400 Laguna Street, San Francisco, CA 94123.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now