|
|
Ada Doris Caramatti
March 3, 1918 - July 28, 2019Ada Doris Caramatti passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at the age of 101 surrounded by her family. A lifelong resident of San Francisco. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Bruno Caramatti; loving mother to Patricia (Thomas) Haran and Jean Caramatti; adored grandmother to Gina (John) Stanley and Amy (James) Naughton; proud great grandmother (Big G) to Nicole Klein and Sean and Peter Naughton. Beloved sister to Lillian (John) Bottali; loving aunt to Barbara (James) Guerrero and John (Sherrie) Bottali, both deceased; loving grand aunt to Lisa (Chuck) Alaimo, Carla (Kevin) Fullerton, Julie (Gregg) Franceschi, Jessica and Mellisa Bottali; and loving great grand aunt (Big Auntie) to Mia and Megan Franceschi.
Rest in peace, Mom. You will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
A special thank you to the caregivers and staff of The Heritage on the Marina. You surrounded Mom with loving care in her last days, for which we are very grateful. She loved you all and considered The Heritage her home.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Ada at The Heritage on the Marina on Sunday, October 6th, from 1-4pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heritage on the Marina in Mom's name would be appreciated. 3400 Laguna Street, San Francisco, CA 94123.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019