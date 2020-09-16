Ada Maria LanzaDec. 8, 1925 - Sept. 14, 2020Ada Lanza - At rest after a stroke in 2014, our much beloved Mom passed away. Preceded in death by her husband Bruno; loving mother to Dario and Isabel, adored grandmother 'Nonni' to Kayley Derickson (Brad) and Kevin Johnson (Georgia) and newly minted great-grandmother to Quinn Johnson. Dearest sister to Angela, Titti, and the late Olga Bava.Born in Italy, she joyfully immigrated to America in 1956, living in Modesto, San Francisco, and Millbrae.We will miss her dearly. We will love her always.Private service at the Italian Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, a Mass donation can be made to Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Dr., Burlingame, CA 94010.