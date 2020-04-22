San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Ada Protti

Ada Protti Obituary
Ada (Pivetta) Protti

Ada (Pivetta) Protti passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at her home in Long Beach, CA with family at her side. Ada was born in Asolo, a beautiful hamlet in the Veneto region of Italy, on June 6, 1924. There she enjoyed life with family and friends and among other things worked in the family shoe store and later as a travel agent in the town visitor center. Ada moved to San Francisco to start her new life with Guido in 1958. She adapted quickly to life in the city's Sunset district where she devoted herself to her family. She was a wonderful mother and caring neighbor known for her kind heart and habit of dropping by with a lasagna for any occasion. She loved her early morning walks or jogs in Golden Gate Park and was considered a "regular" by her exercise friends. Ada was an active parishioner of St. Anne's of the Sunset and served for many years as a member of the St. Ignatius Loyola Guild. In 2007 she and Guido moved to AlmaVia of San Francisco. In 2013 Ada moved to Long Beach to be close to family. There she was well cared for until the end by her competent and dedicated caretaker Nonnette McCurdy. Ada is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Guido, her sister Fortunata Ruzzo, and her brothers Antonio and Giuseppe Pivetta. She is survived by her twin sister Ida Callegarin, her children John (Toni) and Mark (Michele) and her beloved grandchildren Isabelle and Luke as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a private burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the San Francisco Parks Alliance or Mercy Pedaler in her memory.

Mercy Pedaler https://supportmercyfoundation.org/mercy-pedalers-sacramento or the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy https://www.parksconservancy.org/donate/tributes-memorial-gifts



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
