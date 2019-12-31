|
|
Adan (Adam) Perez
April 2, 1925 - December 28, 2019Adan (Adam) Pérez passed away on Dec. 28, 2019, four days after attending the family Christmas gathering at his home with his wife (Jacoba), children and grandchildren. He was 94 when he passed away peacefully.
He was born on April 2, 1925, at Palito Blanco Ranch, Eva, Texas on a hot Texas day.
During his lifetime he worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps and in 1942 began his work as an Iron Worker until his retirement from the Iron Workers Union in 1987.
Adan devoted much of his life volunteering at All Souls church in SSF as a member YMI Council 32, and with the St. Vincent De Paul Society where he helped feed the homeless and needy familIes in his community. To quote Adan, "I remember when I got here and there was no one to help me, so I really wanted to help out in these organizations.
All the struggles Adan faced during his life growing up only made him stronger and through it all, he was still able to keep that bright smile and positive attitude he's always had.
Adan is predeceased by his son George (1998) and is survived by his wife Jacoba of 72 years and sons Félix (María-Elena) and their children José-Félix, Ana-María, Ester-Lorena and Rene (Roseann) and their children Rose and Michael and daughter Linda Perez de Rosario (Ruben) and their children Cristina and Marcus.
Adan is also survived by his two great grandchildren Felix-Cole and Sierra-Rosita and Adan's sister Elida Ramos (Roberto) and his many nieces and nephews in Kingsville, Texas, in addition to his many dear friends.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to George Ann Home in San Mateo for the love and care they gave to Adan in his final months.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to YMI council 32 SSF or St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Friends may visit on Fri., Jan. 3rd between 4-8 pm at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF where a Rosary will be said at 7pm. Mass of Resurrection will be held on Sat., Jan. 4th at 9am, All Souls Church, Corner of Walnut and Miller Ave., So.SF. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020