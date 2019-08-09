|
|
Adelie Landis Bischoff
1926-2019Painter, activist, and long-time Berkeley, California resident, Adelie Landis Bischoff, a pioneering spirit and a feminist in an era before feminism, died Tuesday, July 23 after a long illness. She was 93. Widow of Bay Area Figurative Movement cofounder Elmer Bischoff, Landis Bischoff's own work is in the collections of MOMA, SFMOMA, Oakland Museum among others. She leaves behind a son, Mark Bischoff of Oakland, a grandson, Devin Bischoff of Portland, and five stepchildren—Stephen Bischoff of Tennessee, Laurie Bischoff Nelson of Walnut Creek, Tom Bischoff of Santa Rosa, John Bischoff of Berkeley, and Gregory Bischoff of Hawaii. Contributions can be made in her name to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the SPCA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019