Adeline "Dolly" Barosso February 24, 1929 - February 4, 2019 Adeline "Dolly" Barosso was born February 24, 1929 and passed away peacefully in her home of 60 years at the age of 89 on February 4, 2019. She was born in Montoggio, Italy, close to Genoa. She lived in this quaint mountain town until she was six. At that time, she sailed to America with her mother and her older sister Terry. They settled in South San Francisco, close to many relatives. Dolly worked before and after elementary school picking flowers to help support the family. During her high school years, she worked at the soda fountain at Piwald's Drug Store. Following high school, she began her career as a dental assistant for Dr. John Bacigalupi. She worked for Dr. Bacigalupi for over 35 years. She finished her career as a dental receptionist for Dr. Wayne Joseph. All combined, she worked over 40 years in the dental field in South San Francisco.In her 29 years of retirement, she enjoyed baking (especially her famous nut bread and Christmas cookies), religiously reading her two daily newspapers, working in her yard, playing cards with her friends, watching old movies and going on gambling bus trips. Dolly was especially close to her three sisters who predeceased her: Mary Cresci, Emma Giannini and Terry Mainini. She was also the generous and devoted aunt to her eight nieces and nephews: Ernie Cresci, Don Cresci, Jane Giannini, Judy Giannini Moberg (deceased), Diane Mainini Leone, Ron Mainini, Steve Mainini and Sharon Mainini Bargetto. In addition, she is survived by her many great nieces and nephews.To honor her wishes, there will be no public services. However, her family will toast her at a private family dinner to celebrate her life. Ciao Auntie Dolly!





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary