|
|
Adeline C. DeMartiniAdeline Catherine DeMartini passed away peacefully at her home of over 60 years in Greenbrae on March 20, 2020. She was born in San Francisco on June 2, 1919 to Michael and Mary McDonough. She and her two brothers Robert and Edward grew up in the Glen Park District and she attended St. Paul's Catholic Convent School before attending and graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in Economics. Adeline was an active member of Delta Zeta Sorority at UCB.
Adeline worked a short time for the FBI and then for the Continental Can Company before meeting Joseph DeMartini while folk dancing. In 1951, they were married in San Francisco and soon built a home in Greenbrae. She is survived by: her three children, Michael, Stephen and Diane DeMartini, her daughters-in-law, Nancy and Anne DeMartini, and her four grandchildren: Jaclyn, and her husband Menso, Janelle, Alicia and Grace DeMartini.
Adeline had a lifetime love of playing tennis which she was able to do until her mid-80s. At an early age, she introduced tennis to all three of her children and playing together as a family was a frequent activity during family vacations to Tahoe and Palm Desert. In her later years she would often say that being an athlete all her life allowed her to live a long, active and healthy life. Adeline was an avid duplicate bridge player and a member of St. Sebastian's Catholic church.
Adeline also loved to travel, in particular to attend each of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments around the world. She was introduced to the joys of traveling at an early age when her parents took her on a cruise from New York to Europe just prior to the beginning of World War II. She had many fond memories of this trip of a lifetime and she shared this wanderlust with her children.
Adeline was a very strong and determined woman who lived life on her own terms. She will be greatly missed by her loving family. The family would like to thank her outstanding caregivers Amanda Mason, Lupe Quezada and Jenifer Bold who all made it possible for Adeline to live at home and thrive in her later years.
The family will hold a private funeral service at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled later this year when travel restrictions due to the coronavirus have been lifted. If anyone would like to make a donation in Adeline's memory, her favorite charities were the St. Jude Research Hospital and the .
Assisted by
Monte's Chapel of
the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020