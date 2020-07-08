Adella Feinberg

Adella Harris Feinberg

June 17, 1943 - June 28, 2020

Adella Harris Feinberg, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 28 at the age of 77. She touched many lives with her grace, strength, and wit; her intellect and passion for just causes; her endless capacity for friendship; and her love of her family.



Adella was born in Salt Lake City to Athena Villas Harris and Henry Harris, Jr. and spent her childhood in Berkeley, California. After graduating from UC Berkeley, she lived and worked in Grenoble, France, and later earned her nursing degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.



Upon her return from France, she met her husband, Dr. Jonathan Feinberg, to whom she would be married for almost fifty years. They raised their family in San Mateo, where Adella cared for patients as a nurse and became involved in many community and political activities. She served on the Board of Directors of Mission Hospice & Home Care and was later named an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Board. She volunteered with the Vendome, a residence for homeless individuals in San Mateo. And most recently she channeled her political energies as an active member of Sister District, Peninsula Chapter. If she were alive today, she would remind everyone of the importance of down-ballot elections and voter registration in swing states.



Adella could often be heard engaging in highly animated, and at times humorous, political conversations, dissecting French and American literature, and enjoying time with her many lifelong friends. She loved to travel, especially to France, where she made treasured connections over the course of her life.

Adella is preceded in death by her husband, Jonathan, who passed away last year, and her sister, Caroline Harris. She is survived by daughters Ruthanne Feinberg Roth (Scott) and Aimee Feinberg (Matthew Segal); brother James Harris; granddaughter Lilah Caroline Segal; and grandson Isaac Katsh Segal.



Memorial donations may be made to Mission Hospice & Home Care (1670 South Amphlett Blvd., #300, San Mateo, CA 94402) or to Samaritan House (4031 Pacific Blvd., San Mateo, CA 94403).





