Adelyn "Addie" Fukuda
Sept. 1937 - June 2019Addie passed away on Thursday, June 6. Beloved wife of the late Michisuke "Mich" Fukuda, she is survived by her loving daughter, Alison (Greg) Takata; son, John (Helena); grandsons Mitchell and Lance Takata.
Addie was an educator with San Francisco Unified School District for many years at Argonne Elementary. She stayed active at the gym, embraced her yoga practice, enjoyed traveling, museums, symphony, and spending time with family and friends, typically over a meal.
Private services have been held. In Addie's memory, donations can be made to The Second Opinion, Students Rising Above, or Environmental Volunteers; or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019